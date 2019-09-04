GRANGEVILLE -- Myrtle well, the city’s largest producer, is back up and running after a three-day shutdown last week due to a broken shaft. However, the City of Grangeville is maintaining restrictions on water use to ensure adequate supply and ease strain on wells carrying the summer season load.
Priorities are for human consumption and firefighting, and water use for gardens and flowers is OK if applied conservatively. However, yards throughout town will be getting browner from now on, as this water use is restricted.
“We just can’t afford to waste water on lawn irrigation,” said Bob Mager, public works director.
Resumption of Myrtle’s 1,100 gallon-per-minute (gpm) production adds to the city’s currently producing small wells: Spencer, Eimers and Cash, which total approximately 840-940 gpm. Park well, the city’s second largest producer at between 800-850 gpm, has been down since July 21 due to a pump breakdown. On Aug. 26, the Grangeville City Council authorized an emergency to expedite repairs to Park, which are anticipated to be complete within a month.
Mager explained the small wells supplement production of Myrtle and Park, and all wells are rotated on use to minimize strain on their aquifers. None of these three is meant to run constantly, especially Cash, which during the summer months must recharge for two to three days for about the same time of constant use.
“Cash well helped get us through those three days,” he said, but during its recharge time that requires the other supplemental wells to do more work.
Myrtle well went down late Saturday night, Aug. 24, initiating mandatory city water restrictions and conservation. Pump Tech, Inc., initiated repairs that Tuesday, removing a section of broken shaft, and the well went back online that evening. As the priority was getting Myrtle back online, the city did not have the additional time to pull the entire shaft for inspection. During the winter months, Myrtle well will be pulled, inspected and receive additional maintenance, as needed.
The system still isn’t at 100 percent, according to Mager.
“We’re asking the town, we have to work together, and to be patient.” Through the city’s recent well issues, and calls for conservation, users have been very cooperative, he said.
“Everyone has done very well,” Mager said. “They’ve been very conscientious on conserving water.”
