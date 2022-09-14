Lolo Pass Visitor Center, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, and the Lolo National Forest invite the public to volunteer for a forest garbage clean-up challenge to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
The event will take place during the week of National Public Lands Day, Sept. 19-24. During this time, visitors and volunteers can participate in the event by collecting garbage at campgrounds, trailheads and recreation sites in Idaho or Montana on the Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater national forests. Participants can then bring their collected garbage to Lolo Pass Visitor Center (located off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line) to be weighed and recorded for a friendly competition between the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (“Team Idaho”) and Lolo National Forest (“Team Montana”).
