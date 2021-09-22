KAMIAH -- The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Lolo Pass Visitor Center invites the public to attend a National Public Lands Day event on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The event is 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (PDT) and will include outdoor activities for the whole family. Bring your Junior Rangers along for arts, crafts, yard games and to enjoy educational interpretive programs.
Attendees should maintain social distancing while enjoying this free, outdoor event. Masks are required to be worn while inside the Visitor Center building.
The National Environmental Education Foundation's National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. National Public Lands Day is also a “Fee-Free Day”—entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands. Learn about National Public Lands Day here: https://www.neefusa.org/about-neef.
Lolo Pass Visitor Center, on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line, is currently open from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Beginning Oct. 1, the center’s hours will change to 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Call the Visitor Center at 208-942-3113.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.