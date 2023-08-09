Each year the Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) holds the historical Chief Joseph Trail Ride. The ride lasts five days and the riders cover nearly 100 miles. Every year the trail progresses, and during the course of 13 years, the group rides approximately 1,300 miles, following the trail of Chief Joseph and the Nez Perces’ attempt to flee the U.S. army to Canada in 1877.

This year was the ApHC’s 58th year riding the trail, having first held the ride in 1965. Nearly 100 people rode out from near Wendover Campground July 31 and finished riding this year’s segment west of Lolo, Mont., on Aug. 5.

