Each year the Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) holds the historical Chief Joseph Trail Ride. The ride lasts five days and the riders cover nearly 100 miles. Every year the trail progresses, and during the course of 13 years, the group rides approximately 1,300 miles, following the trail of Chief Joseph and the Nez Perces’ attempt to flee the U.S. army to Canada in 1877.
This year was the ApHC’s 58th year riding the trail, having first held the ride in 1965. Nearly 100 people rode out from near Wendover Campground July 31 and finished riding this year’s segment west of Lolo, Mont., on Aug. 5.
Several people make a point to participate every year. Larry Gulick wrote on Facebook he was already looking forward to next year by the end of the ride.
“Saw old friends and met new friends,” he remarked.
July 30 the last riders arrived at the campground. The group ate their first meal together, and the trail ride manager, Rodd Baxter, made several announcements and answered questions from the group. Baxter had the first year participants introduce themselves to the group and joked how good an opportunity the trail ride is to make great friends and then never see them again. He then introduced several staff members to the group.
After the introductions, Angel Sobotta spoke to the group about the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) language and history, discussing the original flight along the trail. She invited the group to join her for a dance at the end of the night, before everyone went their separate ways to get ready for the morning.
As they rode out, the group made an effort to honor the history of the flight of the Nez Perce, with some members even giving war shouts before leaving camp. They rode with only Appaloosa horses because of the close bond between Appaloosas and the Nez Perce who bred them, and the history that ties both to the land.
After the ride, Karen Spiegel, a driver, got on Facebook to thank the group for the memories and A.J. Smith remarked, “It was a great week spent with friends and horses in God’s country.”
