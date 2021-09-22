GRANGEVILLE — Proposed water and sewer infrastructure projects account for a sizable jump — nearly $2 million — in the City of Grangeville’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
City council adopted the total $8,684,442 budget at its Sept. 7 meeting, a 29 percent increase (up $1.962 million) from the current operating year, which ends Sept. 30.
According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, around $950,000 is budgeted for construction and design for the sewer project. The city also has plans to address infiltrations through a manhole project and sewer line replacements.
More than $1.3 million is budgeted for design and construction management in water projects, including a new storage tank and city well, according to Kennedy. Money is also set aside for possible water line relocation out of state right-of-way for a proposed Idaho Transportation Department project on U.S. Highway 95.
City residents will be voting on two bond measures in the Nov. 2 election — $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — to fund infrastructure upgrades and improvements.
Other city funds set for an increase are recreation (up 20 percent, total $309,000), Snowhaven (up 4 percent, total $152,350); and medical insurance (up 11 percent, total $331,800).
Within these, Kennedy explained Snowhaven will see increased funding for maintenance, as well as repairs to the T-bar towers. For insurance, the city added dental and vision coverage, which makes up a portion of this increase.
Two city funds will see a decrease. The general fund will see a 20 percent decrease, for a total $1,321,796; and the street fund is down 16 percent for a total $483,550. Of these, the street fund is down as no seal coat project is set for 2022.
As part of its revenues, the city is taking the standard 3 percent increase for a total property tax levy of $1,092,970.
