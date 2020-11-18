Idaho County reported an 85.15 percent voter turnout for the Nov. 3 general election, according to official final results, following canvassing Nov. 10 by the Idaho County Commission.
A total 9,717 ballots were cast out of a total 11,412 registered voters. Of these, Idaho County reported 550 registered and voted on election day. Overall, 4,820 absentee ballots were cast (nearly 50 percent of total turnout).
Turnouts were highest in the county’s five mail-out ballot precincts: Slate Creek 2 (95.9 percent), Lowell (94.6 percent), Slate Creek 1 (91.9 percent), Big Butte (90.5 percent) and Joseph (88 percent).
Of the remainder, the Glover precinct had the largest turnout at 55.5 percent (162 of 292 votes cast), followed by Ferdinand at 52.5 percent (128 of 244), Greencreek at 49.6 percent (112 of 226), Woodland at 48.8 percent (122 of 250) and Cottonwood 2 at 48.5 percent (194 of 400).
Lowest voter turnout was in the Grangeville 5 precinct at 30.4 percent (279 of 918), Grangeville 4 at 31.2 percent (273 of 875), Grangeville 3 at 31.6 percent (179 of 567), Grangeville 1 at 35.3 percent (222 of 629) and Elk City at 36.9 percent (117 of 317).
Final official votes for local races are as follows:
Idaho County Commissioner, Dist. 2: Joe Cladouhos (I), 1,628; Ted Lindsley (R), 7,500.
Idaho County Sheriff: Doug Ulmer (R), 8,032; Casey Zechmann Jr., (I) 1,335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.