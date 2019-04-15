Needs assessment set Tuesday, April 16, in Kooskia

KOOSKIA – To assist those impacted by recent flooding, a multi-agency resource center (MARC) will be available to the public on Tuesday, April 16, at Kooskia City Hall from 3:30 to 8 p.m.
The MARC is a resource for the community that matches up the right agency, and their resources, with community or tribal members affected by flooding. The county is working with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) and multiple state and federal agency partners.
Needs Assessment Teams began work last weekend in Idaho County, gathering information from residents affected by spring flooding. Community and tribal members in the Kooskia, Stites, Clear Creek, and the upper Clearwater area, are encouraged to share flood-related damage information with team members. This will help officials ascertain the most effective response and recovery efforts.
Last week, Governor Brad Little signed a State Disaster Declaration for both Idaho and Adams counties in response to significant damage caused by spring flooding. A state disaster declaration makes state matching funds available to assist counties with emergency response and repair efforts of publicly owned facilities.
The Idaho Emergency Operations Center (IDEOC) remains activated at Level III in support of Idaho and Adams counties. For a daily statewide synopsis of issues relating to current state declarations, visit the IOEM website at https://ioem.idaho.gov.
