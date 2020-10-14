GRANGEVILLE -- In addressing Idaho County’s solid waste disposal, the need for a transfer station isn’t a problem for people, as long as it isn’t by where they live.
“I’m not opposed to the dump site. I’m opposed to the location; there are other areas around here,” said Bill Carpenter.
He and his wife, Carla, spoke to the Idaho County Commission at its meeting last Tuesday, Oct. 6, voicing multiple concerns on a waste collection site, proposed by the county’s solid waste collection contractor, Simmons Sanitation, in proximity to their property at a location on south Short Road just off U.S. Highway 95.
“We request this site be determined not to be used,” Bill said. “There are other places more centralized, not in residential areas, not creating a nuisance, not affecting private property and other property owners,” and where it would, “...not interfere with comfortable enjoyment of life and property.”
As explained by Commissioner Denis Duman during the meeting, this site is one of three as part of a regional waste management plan: another planned in the Cottonwood area, and a third under construction currently in Kooskia. The proposal is for a staffed collection site where residential waste can be taken and deposited in lidded Dumpsters housed within a three-sided steel building, separate rolloffs to collect construction and demolition waste, along with a separate container to deposit recycling. Apart from recycling, waste here would be regularly taken -- as containers fill up -- to respective Simmons’ transfer station and landfill facilities at Kamiah.
The proposed site is still under planning and development. The commission has tentatively scheduled owner Robert Simmons to provide a project presentation at its Dec. 1 meeting.
In Bill’s comments to the commission, he said establishing the site here would devaluate his and his neighbors’ properties due to the negative impacts of increased traffic, noise, its visual blight, and the spread of trash through the area that is a known high-wind corridor. Operational lights from the site would disrupt his privacy and in viewing the nighttime sky, as well as the “...quality of life and comfortable enjoyment of our property, and for everyone else, as well.” The Carpenters also stated the project was improperly done in secret, with the seller not informed of the intent, and none of the adjacent property owners were notified. They stated other properties should be found to relocate the proposal, and Bill volunteered his services as a real estate agent to assist Simmons in finding such a spot.
“We have a real problem with Dumpsters all over the county getting full, and people continuing to dump waste and soon it’s all over the ground and adjoining properties,” Duman said. “So, the idea was formed to begin to centralize those Dumpster areas and have a controlled way for residents to bring their waste in an dispose of it.”
Duman, along with Commissioner Mark Frei, said both Simmons and the commission have searched for county locations for such transfer sites for years. One of the problems in finding a site, Duman explained, is in requirements such as being close to a major arterial paved roadway and the location be solid rock. Discussing one mentioned by the Carpenters, the rock pit east of Grangeville across from the gun club, this was ultimately turned down by Simmons as it would have had to been leased, and that a substantial amount of infrastructure and road improvements would have to been completed to make it suitable.
“The perfect site is in theory, not practicality,” Frei said, who said he has looked four years for a workable site, which upon examination, “...there are roads that can’t be utilized, the land is not for sale, there are houses around it. You can’t both make it convenient and not near anybody. People don’t want to drive out in the middle of the prairie. Yes, you can find places where there are no houses, but then people complain they don’t want to drive way out there.”
Duman discussed the centrality issue, as it needs to be close to the population center, Grangeville, so it will get utilized. Even still, he said Walco’s transfer station is approximately the same distance as that of the proposed Short Road site, but town residents -- who are supposed to use the station -- utilize the nearby county dumpsters, “...because it’s close and handy. It doesn’t matter if it’s full, they throw it out there anyway.”
“It’s a tough, tough issue,” Duman continued, “and someone is always going to be unhappy.”
On the public notification issue, commissioners noted discussion on this has been on the agenda and held in open meetings. The property in question was purchased by a private individual, Simmons, who was not obligated to inform the commission of his intent or the deal, according to Frei.
Several in attendance at the meeting spoke in support of concerns similar to the Carpenters, including the safety concern for increased accidents at the US95 and Short Road intersection, and unsecured trash blowing into adjacent properties. One attendee, Bill Spencer, said at the start of Simmons contract with the county, it was specified he should meet with a formed solid waste advisory committee, of which he was a member, and in the last seven years they have only met twice.
“If he was meeting with us as a committee,” Spencer said, “we could have mitigated a significant amount of these issues.”
Also on that committee, Myrna DeHaas said she and her husband, Don, have been monitoring this issue since it surfaced six to eight months ago -- “It’s not been a secret,” she said -- and they have talked with people who have expressed such concerns that were raised at that day’s meeting, but they can’t get the involvement for others to attend meetings to state their issues, nor to help in finding alternative locations.
“It’s a big issue,” DeHaas said. “I’m glad to see people out here today and I hope you continue to be at least involved and bring in your ideas. We need them. The commissioners needs them. Because its not something you run out and say, ‘Ok, this guys got some ground here and we’ll use it.’ It doesn’t work that way.”
