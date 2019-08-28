The Burgdorf-area Nethker Fire remains 98 percent contained at 2,355 acres in size. It has not increased in size for several days, according to the management team in charge.
Full containment is expected by Sept. 8. A local team is in charge and the incident command post will be dismantled later this week.
A closure remains in effect near the area that burned. Firewood cutting is not allowed in the closed area at this time.
Warren Wagon Road and Burgdorf/French Creek Road are open for public travel, however Crystal Mountain Road (FS Road 247) is closed as it is needed for firefighter access.
