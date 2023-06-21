KOOSKIA — A suspect in an Orofino burglary was arrested last week and charged both in that crime, as well as for felony drug possession.

Albert Crisp, 36, of Tonopah, Nevada, is charged in Idaho County with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property. In a related case, he is charged in Clearwater County with felony burglary and misdemeanor petit theft.

