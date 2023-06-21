KOOSKIA — A suspect in an Orofino burglary was arrested last week and charged both in that crime, as well as for felony drug possession.
Albert Crisp, 36, of Tonopah, Nevada, is charged in Idaho County with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property. In a related case, he is charged in Clearwater County with felony burglary and misdemeanor petit theft.
A June 27 preliminary hearing is set in Idaho County Magistrate Court to determine whether evidence is sufficient to advance the matter to district court.
According to court records and information from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Crisp is alleged to have entered a 2000 Honda Civic in Orofino on June 12 and taken several items, including an air compressor, cell phone and an owl ornament and house keys.
Acting on information from the Orofino Police Department to locate the suspect, a male on a white motorcycle, an Idaho County deputy responded to the U.S. Highway 12 area and located the vehicle with a damaged rear tire near milepost 79, four miles east of Kooskia. The deputy continued looking for the operator of the motorcycle, then turned around and returned to the area, where he located the male subject trying to load the motorcycle into a U-Haul.
According to ICSO, the deputy allegedly found some of the stolen items, and Crisp was arrested. As he was searched, the deputy also allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
