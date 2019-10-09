Idaho has always required registered vehicles to carry valid liability insurance, but the only check of proof when registering the vehicle was the signature of the owner on the registration stating that the vehicle had coverage.
Starting in January 2020, according to James Zehner, Idaho County Assessor, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be matching motor vehicle registration records with an insurance verification system to determine if the owner of the vehicle is carrying current insurance on the vehicle.
If a registered vehicle does not have insurance reported for three consecutive months, ITD will suspend that registration and impose a $75 suspension fee that will have to be paid before the registration could be reinstated.
When registrations are identified as having not valid insurance for two consecutive months, ITD will notify the vehicle owner by mail to the address on the registration.
According to Zehner, owners will have 30 days to provide proof of insurance or provide an exception to ITD, or the registration will be suspended. A vehicle with a suspended registration cannot be renewed until the suspension has been cleared.
Both proof of current insurance coverage and payment of the $75 suspension fee will be required prior to registration reinstatement. Payment can be provided by mail, phone or online, but it must be made to ITD and not the local assessors DMV office.
Excluded vehicles from the insurance verification system are snowmobiles, off-highway vehicles, agricultural field equipment and some heavy commercial vehicles.
