Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) logo

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has introduced a new mobile app, AIR Idaho, to provide forecasted and current air quality information to help protect health during poor air quality episodes.

The AIR Idaho app features air quality information relative to the user’s location, as well as an interactive real-time map that displays data from more than 30 monitoring stations across the state. It also provides a three-day forecast detailing whether the air quality is expected to deteriorate and if there are times when air quality is expected to be better.

The app also features real-time information related open burning restrictions, a list of regional and statewide air quality resources, tips to stay safe during a smoke or inversion event, and information on how to help protect the air.

Users can download the app for free at the App Store for iPhone or Google Play.

