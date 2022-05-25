County law enforcement has a new employee on staff who is always down for some play time on the job.
“She likes the Frisbee. That’s what I’ve been throwing for her,” said Deputy Sean Nelson of Kooskia. “She goes a little crazy over the ball.”
Millie, a five-month-old Belgian Malinois, is joined up with her partner, Nelson, who together will form the Idaho County Sheriff”s Office’s newest narcotic detection dog team. The pair will attend a four-to-six-week training academy this fall, and pending satisfactory completion, Millie will be the third drug dog on staff, trained to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroine.
“Our intent is to use her as a single-purpose drug dog,” said Sergeant Mike Chlebowski, stationed in the Clearwater Valley out of Kooskia. Currently, ICSO has two certified drug dogs, handled by Chlebowski: Nation, 9, and Mic, 3, and both are German Shepherds.
Nelson and Chlebowski said they were fortunate to get Millie. Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis contacted ICSO that Millie’s owners in Deer Park, Wash., at the time were interested in donating the dog for police work, as Millie — upon maturing — had too much energy and drive for the house they are in. An energetic dog may sound like an issue for use in the precise work of drug detection, but, in fact, it’s exactly what is needed.
“A big part of this is trying to locate dogs that have the drive to do the work,” Chlebowski said. “Most dogs have the ability. All dogs have a way better sense of smell than humans, but do they have the drive to do the work? Millie, even though she is young, is showing promising drive in her behavior — the play and drive for toys — which helps in the training and then the work on the street.”
ICSO was fortunate to receive the dog, as it saves the expense in an animal purchase, but also in training, as Sheriff Davis offers this locally, according to Chlebowski.
“We’re in a big black hole for K-9 training,” he said, as the current choices in Idaho are either the Coeur d’Alene area or in Nampa/Meridian to go through the minimum 160 hours of training for certification. With Davis’ support, that provides a nearby alternative. “That’s a huge asset for small agencies like ours and those around us to have him here.”
Millie’s drive is a positive for being a drug dog, as well as her age and health. Chlebowski and Nelson explained part of choosing a potential drug dog is one that is structurally sound, for example, with no dysplasia or hip problems, and one that is athletic enough to perform the task.
“Because if you’re going through the effort to train and certify a dog,” Chlebowski said, “ you want to have a long service life for that dog so as to get as much use out of them as you can.”
Chlebowski knows a lot about this, having run drug dogs for ICSO since 2006, and in between having handled a bomb dog during a year and a half deployment in Iraq. He’s on his second and third drug dogs with Nation and Mic. While Mic (donated by the Rowe family of Grangeville) is still early in its career, Nation, he explained is pushing 11 and does have some hind quarter issues requiring occasional pain med.
“She [Nation] was ready to be retired but she still wants to do the job,” he said. Her next certification is in June, and he looks to get one more year from her before her retirement.
Millie’s and Nelson’s training will be with an Idaho POST (Police Officers Standards and Training) certified instructor. She must pass 100% in detecting hidden substances; anything less is a fail. Afterwards, recertification is required every 15 months. Along with this, ICSO follows the national standard minimum 16 hours of maintenance training for the team.
Pending certification, Millie will be deployed on warrant searches and traffic stops, and filling in when Chlebowski’s dogs aren’t available or in close proximity to a requested need. These dogs are a tool, Chlebowski explained, that are very useful in the search.
“The dog can go anywhere Sean has a legal right to go,” he said. “In the state of Idaho, an alert by a trained drug dog gives an officer probable cause to search the entire vehicle, and the contents inside that vehicle. For that reason, it’s a huge asset for us on the street.”
For ICSO, drug dogs aren’t kenneled at the office but live with their handler. That socialization is important in the training, according to Nelson, in getting used to other people, as well as other dogs. Millie joins Nelson’s lab-pit bull mix, Rodeo, 7.
“My dogs go everywhere with us, and I’m already training her to ride in the back of the pickup,” Nelson said. He has been a deputy for a year and five months, and prior to that was a dispatcher for two years. Both Millie and Rodeo get along “pretty well,” he said, apart from occasional disputes when one is playful and the other would prefer to rest. But Millie is held to a higher standard at home.
“She’s a puppy, so we’re working on obedience,” Nelson said. “Rodeo will jump on the couch but I won’t let her [Millie] do that, as we have to maintain that obedience. Otherwise, they’re normal at-home dogs when they’re not working.”
