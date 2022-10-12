BOISE — Governor Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced new enhancements to Townhall.Idaho.Gov, the new public meeting website.

These enhancements mean users can now subscribe to receive up-to-date notifications for public meetings related to almost 200 State of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions. Other updates include the ability to utilize a keyword search, copy meetings to your calendar, and utilize a text reader to find valuable information in meeting documents. Improved navigation for publishers will also make posting and monitoring meeting statuses more user-friendly.

