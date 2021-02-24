Multiple new felonies have been charged against a couple arrested earlier this month in connection with burglarizing several Cottonwood storage units.
Preliminary hearings were held in Idaho County District Court last Friday, Feb. 19, for Cassandra M. Mastrup, 24, of Stites, and Ethan R. Fuhs, 38, of Lewiston, on four counts of burglary and one count of grand theft — all felonies — and two counts of misdemeanor petit theft. The pair is next set for March 4 preliminary hearings in Lewis County District Court on one count each of felony grand theft by receiving or disposing of property, initially charged in this case.
Charges resulted following burglaries at four units at Camas Prairie Storage in Cottonwood on Feb. 7. As stated in a prior Free Press story, both the Cottonwood Police Department and residents in the vicinity of the storage facility had been on watch for suspicious activity due to two unit burglaries at this location several days prior. On Feb. 7, a resident observed a white extended cab Ford F150 pulling a white enclosed trailer from the facility at a high rate of speed. Upon investigating the location, he saw footprints and wheel tracks in the snow leading from multiple units to a vehicle. Law enforcement was notified, and approximately 10 minutes later, an Idaho State Police trooper stopped the suspect vehicle, driven by Mastrup and Fuhs as passenger, at Nez Perce Express at Winchester.
Mastrup and Fuhs were initially charged with grand theft, based on victim identification of some of the property located within the trailer. According to the probable cause report by Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, locks were cut off each of the units, and after the burglaries, they were secured with new locks. A range of personal property was taken during the burglaries, one of which included multiple items intended for use in a planned domestic violence fund-raiser.
According to Cochran’s report, Mastrup stated she and Fuhs cut the locks and took items from all four units, but that she had stated to Fuhs they were her units. Mastrup also stated in the report she was involved with the two prior unit burglaries.
