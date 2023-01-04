KOOSKIA — During the Dec. 14 Kooskia City Council meeting, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Craig Hoodman gave his sheriff’s report, and introduced new deputy, Josh Sharette.

Sharette is former military, serving in the Army for 20 years. He is filling an open deputy position.

