KOOSKIA — During the Dec. 14 Kooskia City Council meeting, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Craig Hoodman gave his sheriff’s report, and introduced new deputy, Josh Sharette.
Sharette is former military, serving in the Army for 20 years. He is filling an open deputy position.
“He is happy to be back in his home state and excited to start his law enforcement career,” wrote ICSO in an Oct. 31 post. Hoodman also mentioned Sharette is almost done with his training, expecting to be finished around the beginning of January.
In the sheriff’s report, there have been 210 area calls, with 54 of them being in Kooskia. There have also been 34 medical calls.
