GRANGEVILLE — “We’ve been looking at replacing our county jail. We have an opportunity to do that without going to the taxpayers,” said Denis Duman, Idaho County Commissioner. Funds are available through the federal government’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and the Wyden Amendment, which expanded allowable uses and time frames for the funds.
At an estimated cost of $7.5 million dollars, Duman believes they can build a 50-bed facility. In addition to a jail, the facility would include all the sheriff’s office functions, such as motor vehicles, driver’s licenses, and detectives.
Duman said they initially considered repurposing an existing building. After consulting with a contractor, who specializes in jails, Duman learned a jail can’t be constructed out of combustible materials. He explained that the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards require the jail to be built with steel, not wooden studs. Steel or masonry walls are also required, according to Duman.
He said the county owns approximately seven acres of land, next to the county’s search and rescue building out by the airport, which they would like to use for the jail. Since the county’s land at the airport is located within the City of Grangeville’s area of impact, Duman acknowledged the need for the county to work with the city in considering water, sewer and other issues.
“The first step is to put out an RFP (request for proposal) to select an architect to develop plans and costs,” said Duman. He explained he and Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer have toured several other newer county jails, including Valley County’s, to see how they are designed.
The current jail can house eleven inmates, according to Tracy Forsgren, Idaho County’s jail commander. He explained the jail is often overcapacity, requiring transporting inmates to facilities in other counties.
“We currently house 3-4 inmates in other jails,” Forsgren said. He said transporting inmates is expensive, time consuming, and can be risky. He suggested building a bigger jail would eliminate that need.
Ulmer said that the 50-bed size would allow for future growth, saying we would be solving the long-term capacity issue. Duman suggested that as the county’s population grows, so does the need for jail space.
In the interim, excess beds could be rented to Lewis County, which does not currently operate a jail, Clearwater County, and others, according to Duman. Forsgren noted that every 10 beds used by other counties could bring in $273,000 to Idaho County during the course of a year.
“We are being given an opportunity to build something the county needs and has needed for years,” Duman concluded.
The commissioners voted to move forward with the project. Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk, confirmed the ARPA funds need to be committed to a project by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
