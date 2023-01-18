KOOSKIA — The Prairie River Library District (PRLD) has appointed Madison Colwell as the new branch manager for the Kooskia Community Library.
Colwell, a substitute for the district before moving into the position also worked with 4-H in Clearwater County in the past. She said she is looking forward to learning more about Kooskia and what the community members here would like to see from her. Colwell said that she loves books and reading and is excited to bring her own aspect to the Kooskia Community library with the help of all those around her.
Colwell said she is also looking forward to the new role as branch manager.
“I feel as though the opportunities in this library and community will help me grow and change,” she said, “and I only hope that I can offer some of the same opportunities back to the community.”
PRLD director, Ellamae Burnell, said she is thrilled about Colwell’s new role in the district and is confident that she will continue her outstanding patron services while introducing new opportunities to the people of Kooskia.
Dawn Stryhas, president of the Friends of the Kooskia Library said the group looks forward to working with Colwell and supporting the library.
The Kooskia Community Library is located at 505 Main Street and is open Mondays, noon-6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
