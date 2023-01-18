Kooskia library photo

Kooskia Library.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — The Prairie River Library District (PRLD) has appointed Madison Colwell as the new branch manager for the Kooskia Community Library.

Colwell, a substitute for the district before moving into the position also worked with 4-H in Clearwater County in the past. She said she is looking forward to learning more about Kooskia and what the community members here would like to see from her. Colwell said that she loves books and reading and is excited to bring her own aspect to the Kooskia Community library with the help of all those around her.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments