Avista crew work on fire safety project photo

A recent photo of Avista linemen on a project near Grangeville.

 Contributed photo / Avista

Providing power through North Central Idaho’s rugged and remote country is a challenge under normal circumstances, and it is made more difficult during wildfire season when many rural communities hold their collective breath at this time with each thunderstorm and red flag warning. While operational precautions during this season are nothing new, Avista Utilities has implemented new strategies, as well as millions of dollars into system and management processes to both mitigate and minimize risks of wildfire, as well as protect local communities and ensure service disruptions are as few and as limited as possible.

“Wildfire safety and prevention is one of Avista’s more important objectives during the summer months,” the season defined as July through the first part of October, according to David Howell, director of operations. More than 40% of Avista’s electric system is in elevated fire risk areas located through North Central Idaho, and speaking to the company’s Wildfire Resiliency Plan (WPR), they look to “mitigate the risk of being involved in wildfire and provide reliability during fire seasons when we are seeing fires in areas where we live.”

