RIGGINS -- A new SCAT machine in Riggins has been completed and that the facility will open to the public today, June 10, the Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests announced Monday.
The machine is located at the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area office located just south of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95.
The SCAT machine is a portable toilet dumping station designed for waste disposal near river take–out points. The system provides a user–friendly, sanitary means to properly dispose of human waste as required for floating and jet boating on rivers such as the Main Salmon. The SCAT machine will rinse and clean self–contained toilet systems such as the River Bank, Jon-ny Partner, five–gallon buckets, and 20mm rocket box ammo cans. The SCAT machine is not designed for RV dumping or cleaning RV–style toilets.
Moving forward, the Forest Service plans to have the machine operational April 1-Nov. 15 annually.
“I would like to thank the public and especially our river users for their patience throughout the development and installation of this new SCAT machine,” said Jeremy Harris, recreation supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “I am pleased we have a new machine housed on Forest Service property in an enclosed building with ample space for folks to pull their trailers through. Most importantly, this new machine will help keep our waterways like the Main Salmon free of human waste.”
The Forest Service would also like to thank the City of Riggins, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the Bureau of Land Management office in Cottonwood, and the Wallowa-Whitman and Salmon-Challis National Forests, who all contributed to making this project successful.
For information about recreating on the Salmon River or questions regarding the new SCAT machine, contact the Salmon River Ranger District at 208-451-4366.
