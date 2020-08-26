New initial claims in Idaho County for unemployment insurance benefits totaled six for the week ending Aug. 15, dropping by half from the week prior. For the state overall, during the same period, claims increased by 12 percent – 394 – for a total of 3,644.
The Idaho Department of Labor paid out $11.9 million in claims during the week ending Aug. 15, down from $14.7 million for the week ending Aug. 8. The drop was due to the end of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which had paid an additional $600 per week in benefits.
Regular state benefit payouts were $4.2 million, down from $4.9 million the previous week, but 4.1 times higher than the same week in 2019.
Of the CARES Act programs, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation payments (PEUC) were $1.7 million, with payouts for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) at $2.8 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) at just $3.2 million.
Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 have reached $779 million. Regular state unemployment insurance benefits make up $182 million of the total, with PEUC benefits at $19 million, PUA benefits at $51 million and FPUC payments at $527 million.
New unemployment claims spiked for Idaho County with the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns in late March. For the week ending March 28, a total 131 claims were filed, and the following week (ending April 4) an additional 100 were filed. On average, 46 claims were filed weekly in March (184 filed total) in Idaho County, increasing to 51 weekly in April (204 total). New claims filings decreased in May (averaging 16 per week) to 83 total, and June (10 per week) with 40 total, with a small increase reported in July (12 per week) with 49 total.
