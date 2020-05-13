Two newcomers – Cornel Rasor, of Sandpoint, and Charlie Shepherd, of Riggins – face off for the District 7B representative position in the upcoming Republican primary election.
Due to changes for COVID-19 concerns, the May 19 primary will be conducted solely by absentee ballot, with votes due by June 2 to the Idaho County Clerk’s office. Voters can request election ballots through the Idaho County Clerk by calling 208-983-2751 or go online to www.idahocounty.org to fill out a form and request a ballot.
The Idaho County Free Press solicited candidates for their background and issues of concern for this campaign. Their submissions, edited for publication, are as follows.
Cornel Rasor
With a lengthy background in both business and public service, Cornel Rasor has the experience, he said, to serve in the Idaho Legislature.
A Sandpoint resident, Rasor served a four-year term as Bonner County Commissioner (2009-2012), during which he was responsible for a $50 million-plus budget. He was involved in EMS, serving as liaison between the organization and county; and on the commission he dealt with state and federal agencies.
“I was the chair of the county commission when we dealt with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service [USFWS] attempting to close off 376,000 acres in Bonner and Boundary counties as critical habitat for the woodland caribou,” he said. “We engaged USFWS using coordination and working with the State of Idaho Office of Species Conservation and successfully mitigated that attempt down to 30,010 acres in an already existing wilderness area. I was able to enlist the aid of five Montana counties and three Washington counties as well as numerous Idaho counties in this effort.”
“This taught me a great deal about cooperation and working with a multitude of agencies and governmental entities at one time,” Rasor continued. “My experience as a legislator, an executive and a quasi-judge at the county level, I believe, has prepared me well for state office.”
Rasor grew up on a cattle ranch in Bonner County, worked as a logger, in lumber mills and in other minor jobs throughout the years, including working in a gas station when he was 16. He has been in business for 39 years, currently managing the local Army Surplus Store.
“At one point we had four employees. I’m down to one employee full-time and two employees part time right now. That would give me an understanding and perspective about the economics of living in this county or anywhere else for that matter,” he said. “And it also gives me a perspective about the impact that government can have on business.”
Rasor has been married for 44 years, has three children and 16 grandchildren.
“All of them live within about five miles of us. My family is very important to me,” he said.
Rasor said that, following a primary win, he would devote time to learning how state government operates, so as to “hit the ground running” in 2021. Part of this is understanding the committee process and, for example, what the logjam is for the committee chair to refuse to hear some legislation.
“I would also be interested in working with county commissioners to deal with many of the unfunded mandates that seem to come down from the legislature,” he said. “This is something that I dealt with when I was a County Commissioner and it always concerned me.” As a legislator, he would also spend time finding out what the citizens of the seventh district are concerned about.
“Those concerns would become my issues,” he said.
Charlie Shepherd
“I believe in strong Christian and traditional family values,” said Charlie Shepherd, noting himself as a conservative Republican. “I am a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment and practice those rights everyday as I, myself, am an enhanced concealed/carry permit holder. I have been an avid hunter and fisherman my entire life. One of my top priorities is to try and get our fish back from the ocean - the predator issue downstream affecting the fish needs to be addressed.”
A Riggins resident and Idaho native, Shepherd graduated Salmon River High School in 1986. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 25 years and have raised four children. He worked 15 years as a logger, and another 15 years building log homes as a family business. In that business, he operated a small sawmill, drove logging and dump trucks, and built both conventional and log homes.
“These experiences have helped me appreciate the full value of Idaho’s natural resources. They have also given me first-hand knowledge of the obstacles and expenses that regulations impose on small businesses,” he said. “And with the present virus situation, I anticipate a whole new set of challenges for our farming and ranching communities that will need to be addressed. To reiterate, this burden of over-regulation makes it extremely difficult for small businesses to survive.”
For 18 years, Shepherd has coached high school sports.
“I coach at one of Idaho's smallest high schools, so having success was a tremendous challenge,” he said. “But working together with the community, the teaching staff, the parents, and the students, I helped establish one of the most successful high school sport programs in the state, leading to seven state titles. In those 18 years I have become fairly familiar with our public education system and I feel I have a good understanding of what it takes to bring all sides together to maintain and improve public education.”
Shepherd said he has witnessed firsthand in Riggins the importance and value of having a close-knit community.
“I have had experience working with numerous entities working together to bring about the success I have had in coaching. I would now like to carry that successful leadership I had as a coach into the Idaho Legislature to put it to work for the constituents of District 7,” he said. “The only thing I promise, if elected to Idaho Legislature District 7B, is to work hard to do what's best for the residents of this district.”
