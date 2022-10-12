The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests plans to continue several prescribed burning projects across the forests this fall, which the agency states will help contribute to healthy, resilient ecosystems and wildfire protection for local communities.

“Fire plays an integral role in our environment and is a natural process that will occur, whether it is a prescribed burn or an unplanned wildfire,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fire Information Specialist Jim Wimer. “Prescribed burning is done to reduce hazardous fuel accumulations, selectively thin the understory in densely forested stands, stimulate growth in fire-tolerant plant species, prepare sites for tree planting, and enhance forage for wildlife. These types of projects contribute to stronger and more resilient ecosystems and can also reduce the risk of wildfire impacts to our local communities.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments