The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests plans to continue several prescribed burning projects across the forests this fall, which the agency states will help contribute to healthy, resilient ecosystems and wildfire protection for local communities.
“Fire plays an integral role in our environment and is a natural process that will occur, whether it is a prescribed burn or an unplanned wildfire,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fire Information Specialist Jim Wimer. “Prescribed burning is done to reduce hazardous fuel accumulations, selectively thin the understory in densely forested stands, stimulate growth in fire-tolerant plant species, prepare sites for tree planting, and enhance forage for wildlife. These types of projects contribute to stronger and more resilient ecosystems and can also reduce the risk of wildfire impacts to our local communities.”
Smoke from prescribed fires can be an immediate impact at times, but it is significantly less than what would be expected from a midsummer wildfire, according to the Forest Service. If smoke concentrations approach minimum air quality standards, ignitions may be delayed until air quality improves. Residual smoke may be visible for up to two weeks following ignition, but most of the smoke from these fall prescribed fires will dissipate in a few days.
Short duration trail and area closures may be implemented for public and firefighter safety during prescribed burning activities. Closure information can be found online at https://bit.ly/NPC-Closures or by contacting your local ranger district.
Moose Creek Ranger District
Up to 80 acres of ignitions are planned near FSR #317, on the Lowell WUI project. Objectives are to reduce the natural and harvest generated accumulated fuels near the community of Lowell and prepare sites for reforestation. Trees are scheduled to be planted next spring.
– Contact Jon Norman, 208-926-8952 or Dustin Decker, 208-926-8948
Up to 320 acres are planned on the Uncle Morris and Upper Basin stewardship projects located four miles north of Elk River. Objectives of these prescribed burn projects are to clean up natural and activity generated fuels for the purpose reforestation and wildlife habitat improvement. Tree planting is scheduled for this fall and next spring.
– Contact Alan Carlson, 208-875-1131
Salmon River Ranger District
Potential for up to 80 acres of activity generated fuels on the Crown Royal timber sale. Trees are scheduled to be planted next spring.
– Contact Graydon Galloway, 208-983-4035
Red River Ranger District
Potential for up to 60 acres of ignitions on the Muddy Moose and Dutch Oven timber sales located west of Elk City. Objectives are to reduce activity generated fuels for reforestation. Trees are scheduled to be planted next spring.
– Contact: Tom Mcleod, 208-842-2117
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.