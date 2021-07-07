KAMIAH — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests named Zoanne Anderson and Zach Peterson as the acting district rangers on the Red River Ranger District and Salmon River Ranger District, respectively.
Prior to coming to the Forest Service, Zoanne Anderson spent many years with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Idaho Department of Lands. She also spent three years working for the Nez Perce Tribe as a National Environmental Policy Act Coordinator. At the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Anderson is the Environmental Coordinator in the Kamiah Supervisor’s Office.
“Natural Resources are not only my profession, but also my passion,” Anderson said. “One of my goals is to instill in others an appreciation of the unique and important work we do, serving as stewards of the forests and grasslands for the benefit of people in perpetuity.”
Away from work, Anderson, an avid hunter, angler, hiker and photographer, enjoys spending “every minute possible” outdoors with her husband, Shane, and their Labrador retrievers. They are often joined by their two sons, their grandchildren, and other family and friends as they traverse the mountains and streams near Pierce.
Zach Peterson has lived in Grangeville since 2011, where he raises his family and is active in the community. He was born and raised in a small logging town in Oregon, where his love of the outdoors grew. Peterson decided to make his passion into his career and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in forest management.
Peterson began his federal service as a forester for the Bureau of Land Management, first in Nevada and then in Cottonwood. In 2014, Peterson became the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Forest Planner, heading the Forest Plan Revision Team. Peterson has a diverse background including extensive on–the–ground experience in timber, forestry and wildland fire, as well as land planning and management.
Outside of work, Peterson and his wife, Brandice, both volunteer with Grangeville Ambulance, where Zach has been active for more than 10 years. He is an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, teaches EMT courses and serves on the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee for the State of Idaho. He also loves attending his two teenage children’s sporting events and working with their horses. He is an avid skier, hunter, and outdoorsman.
“I consider the Salmon River Ranger District my home, and I am excited to be the acting district ranger this summer,” Peterson said.
