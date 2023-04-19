Covenant of the Salmon People film photo

Filming the “Covenant of the Salmon People,” documenting the Nez Perce Tribe’s connection with salmon. A finalist in the International Wildlife Film Festival (IWFF) in Missoula, it will be shown during the April 22-27 festival.

 Photo courtesy of IWFF

MISSOULA — This year’s 46th annual International Wildlife Film Festival (IWFF) includes a new documentary, ‘Covenant of the Salmon People.’ Filmed in part along the South Fork Clearwater River near Stites, this documentary tells the story of the Nez Perce Tribe’s connection to salmon. This juried event is one of the first major film festivals to focus on wildlife. Carrie Richer, IWFF’s director, said only 60 of the 300 films entered in the festival are selected for showing.

This year’s in-person festival runs from April 22-27 at the Roxy Theater in Missoula, Richer said. People can purchase in-person or virtual film passes or individual film tickets. For information, see the IWFF website www.wildlifefilms.org.

