MISSOULA — This year’s 46th annual International Wildlife Film Festival (IWFF) includes a new documentary, ‘Covenant of the Salmon People.’ Filmed in part along the South Fork Clearwater River near Stites, this documentary tells the story of the Nez Perce Tribe’s connection to salmon. This juried event is one of the first major film festivals to focus on wildlife. Carrie Richer, IWFF’s director, said only 60 of the 300 films entered in the festival are selected for showing.
This year’s in-person festival runs from April 22-27 at the Roxy Theater in Missoula, Richer said. People can purchase in-person or virtual film passes or individual film tickets. For information, see the IWFF website www.wildlifefilms.org.
This year’s festival theme, “Fight or Flight,” refers to the physiological reaction that occurs in response to a perceived harmful event, attack or threat. The 2023 selections celebrate stories illustrating what it takes to survive.
One of three finalists selected in the wildlife conservation category, IWFF describes ‘Covenant of the Salmon People,’ as a portrait of the Nez Perce Tribe’s ancient covenant with salmon. The 60-minute film, directed by Shane Thomas Anderson, follows the tribe’s efforts to uphold this ancient relationship as dams and climate changes threaten the salmon’s survival.
Films in the wildlife conservation category include “strong conservation messages, following the future of a species, highlighting newfound biological research, and presenting solutions for the betterment of wildlife sustainability,” according to IWFF. Richer said this film category is the most competitive.
Richer described the ‘Covenant of the Salmon People’ as “one of the best films we are showing this year. Our festival is excited to show films that show wildlife conservation work in a dynamic way, and this film embodies that,” she said. In our complicated world, Richer believes that this type of film can help people to relate to the natural world, as well as teaching people how to watch media.
Richer said the festival prides itself on only including ethical and science-based films. The festival has its roots in the University of Montana wildlife program. Richer said an anonymous jury, including field biologists, and University of Montana students in environmental studies, wildlife and journalism, review the films. She views the emphasis on science especially important with the current trend of science denial in our society.
According to a 2022 Nez Perce Tribal news release, the film expands on the creation story of the Nimiipuu. The salmon gave of themselves to provide nourishment for the people. In return, the people would always protect and speak on their behalf. The tribe continues to speak and fight for the salmon by leading the effort to breach the four Lower Snake River Dams.
“Genetically, salmon has imprinted on our DNA,” said Nakia Williamson, Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources Director. “Now we are only left with a handful of places which have the numbers of salmon that we can actually fish and continue that way of life.”
Samuel Penney, Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman, said the film includes the perspectives of all our people – tribal elders, men, women and children, in addition to leaders and staff. “Our method of fighting to protect the salmon has evolved over the years, but the work has never stopped, and never will until we can ensure the protection of these species and the return of their historical numbers,” Penney concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.