Public comment is being accepted through Oct. 23 on a proposed amendment to the Nez Perce Tribal Code regarding the regulation of the cultivation, processing and distribution of industrial hemp on the Nez Perce Reservation.
Anyone interested may comment, and tribal leadership will review all comments, according to Kayeloni Scott, the tribe’s communications manager.
The ordinance would provide a regulatory framework for the safe and legal production of industrial hemp on the Nez Perce Reservation consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. Although the State of Idaho is one of two or three states to not allow growing industrial hemp, the Farm Bill provides a pathway for tribes to work directly with USDA for hemp plan approval, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report on the Farm Bill.
Industrial hemp has many uses, including paper, textiles, biodegradable plastics, construction, health food, health products and fuel.
“Due to its versatility and organic nature, industrial hemp has been identified as a potential avenue for economic development on the reservation,” stated Arthur Broncheau, Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Law and Order Subcommittee Chair. “Because there is tremendous growth in sectors of the economy that rely on hemp, the tribe believes hemp is an emerging market that can accomplish economic self-sufficiency and increase jobs in our region,” continued Broncheau.
The Nez Perce Tribe is currently the second largest employer in the regional area (Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, according to the North Central Idaho Comprehensive Economic Development strategy for 2020-2025.)
“Promoting sustainability is a mission and core value of the Climate Change and Energy Sub-committee. We want to grow and help improve the soil that is used for agricultural purposes currently and reconnect with a part of our culture that has been lost,” stated Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Vice-Chair, Chantel Greene. “Our ancestors grew and utilized hemp for several reasons, including the creation of basic supplies, such as clothing and rope, and to support their health and well-being.”
The 2018 Farm Bill excluded hemp from the statutory definition of marijuana, provided it contains not more than a 0.3 percent concentration of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC which is marijuana’s primary psychoactive chemical), according to the CRS report. A key factor to determine this is laboratory testing for THC levels which is described in the hemp amendment.
Hemp cannot be used to obtain an intoxicated “high” like marijuana according to a Sept. 25 news release from the tribe.
“One important element of this project will be to provide the necessary education to help create an understanding of the difference between hemp and marijuana. This plan will not conflict with the Controlled Substances Act,” stated Broncheau.
The proposed Hemp Ordinance includes licensing requirements for growers, requires inspection and sampling, pre- and post-harvest testing, and regulations on use of pesticides.
“It is important that there are proper laws in place to regulate this new industry,” continued Broncheau. “Once a final hemp ordinance is approved by the USDA and codified by the tribe, the tribe will work on implementation of the regulatory framework.
The ultimate goal will be ensuring that there is a clear and consistent process in place for regulating growers on the reservation,” concluded Broncheau.
“I am happy to see the action of the subcommittee for the hemp ordinance amendment,” said Mary Jane Oatman, a Nez Perce Tribal member. Oatman, who was featured in a Sept. 23 Free Press article, serves as the executive director of the non-profit Indigenous Cannabis Coalition (ICANNC) which publishes a magazine called Tribal Hemp and Cannabis (THC) to share information among different tribes.
For the proposed Hemp Ordinance and how to comment, go to https://nezperce.org/resources/tribal-code/.
