LEWISTON — Nezperce resident Kaci Ralstin has been hired to lead as a regional director to lead U.S. Senator Jim Risch’s Lewiston office. Also new, Marc Kilmer of Post Falls will lead Risch’s Coeur d’Alene office.
“I am fortunate to have two experienced Idahoans leading my North Idaho offices,” said Risch. “Kaci and Marc both have deep Idaho roots, and I am confident they will serve our great state well.”
Ralstin has an agricultural background, working 12 years for the Farm Service Agency and six years at the Idaho Department of Lands. She resides on a family farm in Nezperce with her husband, a fourth-generation farmer, and their three children. Ralstin enjoys camping and boating with her family and is actively involved in community activities, including 4H, the Lewis County Fair, and Nezperce Youth Sports.
