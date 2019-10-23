COTTONWOOD -- North Idaho Correctional Institution held an open house for education program manager Bill Farmer.
Farmer retired after 40 years of service with IDOC. Guests included past education employees, past leadership, and co-workers from both NICI and ICIO.
Farmer said he wanted every guest to revel in the fact that those in attendance represented 550 years of experience in corrections. He also shared his journey and career with corrections and said how much education has become a pivotal part of the growth and success of IDOC.
Staff began the celebration of Farmer’s retirement week with a flash mob of dancers on Main Street to the song “Celebration,” and he chose the last day of his career with IDOC by celebrating Boss’ Day.
