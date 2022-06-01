LOLO PASS — The public is invited to a commemoration and celebration of the Place Name Initiative and the annual camas bloom in Packer Meadow at Lolo Pass Visitors’ Center on Saturday, June 25. This is being organized by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NP-C), Nez Perce (Nee-Me-Poo) National Historic Trail, Nez Perce Tourism (NPT), LLC; and Discover Your Northwest.
The event will celebrate the implementation of the Place Name Initiative, a collaborative project between NP-C and NPT that is identifying and signing culturally significant areas within the National Forest with their Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) place names. The event will commemorate the completion of several Place Name projects in the Lolo Pass area, sharing with attendees the place names for different locations and the cultural history behind the names.
The date of the event coincides with the annual camas bloom at Packer Meadow, located west of Lolo Pass Visitor Center, allowing another opportunity to learn about Nez Perce Tribal culture and the importance of camas to the Tribe.
For information, contact the Lolo Pass Visitor Center at 208-942-3113.
