GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council addressed requests for help from two community groups, and updated two ordinances related to street parking and residential development in its regular business last week.
Following up on a presentation last month by Animal Rescue Foundation, the council at its Feb. 6 meeting voted on its response the city has no available land to sell or donate at this time for a proposed shelter.
“We really don’t have a place for them,” said Mayor Wes Lester.
At the Jan. 17 council meeting ARF board vice president Terri Tackett provided an overview of the nonprofit’s activities to address problems with stray cats and dogs, and requested the city consider what land it may have available for a permanent shelter. Currently, volunteers operate out of a rented facility adjacent to Tackett’s Saw Shop, but ARF plans within the next two years to construct a permanent facility for housing animals and continuing services such as pet food and supplies for those in need.
Lester briefed the council on his meeting with Tonya Kennedy, city administrator, and Bob Mager, public works director, on reviewing available municipal land. In summary, any available land is not in proximity to utilities (water, sewer, power) and would require ARF to install these to service its facility.
For locations in proximity to the city pound and proposed Idaho County Sheriff’s Office jail, located on Airport Road, any property would need installation of around 1,000 feet of water and sewer line, for example, according to Mager.
Another reason for land being unavailable is the city anticipates possible mandated infrastructure expansion at the wastewater treatment facility by Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to comply with its discharge permit. Standards for its new permit have yet to be determined; however, it may mandate cooling ponds for treated effluent prior to its discharge into Three Mile Creek.
Council recommended discussing with ARF seeking private property options in the area, or working with Idaho County on available land at the airport.
In a separate request, the council will decide at its next meeting on Feb. 21 on whether to provide the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce $4,000 to assist its facility operations at Eimers Park and the mammoth kiosk.
Lester explained the city currently provides $3,000 annually to assist with maintenance of the chamber visitors’ center and kiosk, and as well pays for water.
“As far as money, we can’t do anything this year,” he said. However, he noted that Mager indicated the city could help with mowing the property during the summer. He told the council to consider in its deliberations what the chamber provides at its facilities and to what extent it is a value to the city.
“It’s a great facility,” said councilor Beryl Grant. As the Forest Service has a similar mission and also provides brochures that the chamber office distributes, she suggested these entities team up to share costs.
Kennedy also suggested the chamber could lease a portion of its office space to a private business to share costs and bring in income.
Lester said that were the chamber to no longer operate the center, this would revert back to the city.
“We still get to maintain it,” he said, but the city could then rent this out to a private business.
In separate unanimous motions, the council adopted two ordinances relating to recent discussions on residential development and street parking.
With the first, council approved an ordinance to allow private residents to be developed within the business district. Effective this month, the code would allow residential development within the commercial zone — generally the half-block Main Street corridor from U.S. Highway 95 east to city limits, and portions of areas along US95.
This was first discussed last fall, with the impetus being to provide more opportunities for needed housing within the city.
In the second ordinance, council required that any free-standing single-family residence constructed in the city after Feb. 15 will have a minimum of two off-street parking spaces.
This continues city efforts to reduce parking items on public streets to address issues such as sight restrictions and obstruction to snow removal, which started with council efforts last year in addressing parking of trailers.
