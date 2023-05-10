No fuel in Elk City sign photo

A new sign on the east end of Grangeville at Main Street/State Highway 13 advises motorists “No fuel services in Elk City.”

 Free Press / David Rauzi

ELK CITY — No gas? You plan ahead. Simple. Elk City residents are self-reliant by default and have been working that into their travel plans since last fall when their last gas station closed. But as spring returns and the summer recreation season begins, locals are concerned the lack of commercial fuel sales in town may impact travelers, as well as the dollars they bring with them.

The warning to recreationists went out this month from the Idaho Transportation department advising motorists traveling the more than 50-mile one-way trip to Elk City that private fuel services are no longer available there.

