ELK CITY — No gas? You plan ahead. Simple. Elk City residents are self-reliant by default and have been working that into their travel plans since last fall when their last gas station closed. But as spring returns and the summer recreation season begins, locals are concerned the lack of commercial fuel sales in town may impact travelers, as well as the dollars they bring with them.
The warning to recreationists went out this month from the Idaho Transportation department advising motorists traveling the more than 50-mile one-way trip to Elk City that private fuel services are no longer available there.
ITD advised motorists to, “plan their trips carefully based on average fuel consumption and overall trip mileage.”
Signs notifying motorists about the discontinued fuel services are installed at Grangeville and on the Montana side at Darby. Motorists are encouraged to fuel up before driving to Elk City from either side.
The Free Press reached out to several Elk City residents on what they have been doing and their thoughts on the situation. For Patricia Menough, Sue Phillips and Heather Kestner, it’s been straightforward in planning ahead: ensuring to fuel up in a nearby town with services and watching the gas gauge more often.
Phillips has lived in Elk City for 50 years, noting, “I’m a ‘road warrior’ of sorts, so I’m out to town and fill up often.” For any extra driving in her area, such as to Red River Hot Springs or Dixie, she watches the gauge to make sure she has enough to get back to Grangeville or Kooskia.
“When the local gas station closed we filled up a five gallon jerry can,” she said, “so we have a few gallons on hand, in case it’s needed.”
For Kestner, a resident for four and a half years, up until last year, obtaining fuel wasn’t much of an issue.
“Now we do plan everything to make sure we have fuel,” she said. “I live right outside of town and come and go frequently, and so I do have to plan when I am going out next and to make sure we are always bringing fuel back in for our various different vehicles.”
Keeping extra fuel on hand is not only for themselves but also for others.
“We try to keep an eye on those not able to go to Grangeville for fuel,” said Menough, a 19-year resident, “and we pick up a can or two for them when we can.”
Phillips noted she keeps extra gas on hand, and many of her friends have bought slip tanks they’ve filled in town.
“I have heard of some local businesses and folks having fuel available to help out a stranded motorist,” she said, “but that’s the Elk City way!”
Discussion in the community and on social media are on how residents would like to see commercial fuel sales resume, and that some people are pursuing this to happen. For Menough, Phillips and Kestner, all are in agreement:
“Not having fuel available will drive away the recreational activity, and that’ would not be good for Elk City,” Menough said.
“It’s hard for people to plan a trip up here if they are worried about having enough fuel to get home,” Phillips said. “But hopefully they can plan for the situation. It’s the unknowing, unaware folks that come in thinking they can get fuel that I worry about. Last fall, when the gas station closed, there were some pretty panicked hunters from up the Magruder Corridor who drove into town on fumes thinking they could buy fuel. I think it took a little time to find rescue for them, but like I said Elk City folks came through and they got home okay.”
“We all have been working together but that will not help the tourists and that is a big concern,” Kestner said. “If we don’t have the off road riders coming through that will affect our little community businesses here.”
“I do think it is imperative to have fuel available for the community members who don’t leave town,” she continued, “as well as for the people who come through and support our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.