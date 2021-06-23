GRANGEVILLE — In a rare display of solidarity, Mountain View School District 244 trustees voted unanimously to forgo rerunning a levy vote in August.
“I have reached out to several members of the community and after much consideration, I do not feel this is the right time to have another levy,” Mountain View School District board chair Rebecca Warden stated at the June 21 meeting. “I am very worried about the morale of the staff and students if another levy fails. The majority have said they do not want to fund a levy. I think we need to work hard to build future support.”
Warden’s comments came more than three hours into the meeting that consisted of budget scenarios and words from several patrons who ran the gamut from offering support to trustee Casey Smith and telling the board levies to fund schools are unconstitutional.
“There’s a lot of anger in the county — in the world — right now, and I think it would be a tough row to hoe to pass a levy this year.”
The board had decided at its last meeting to re-run a levy at a lesser amount, $2.2 million, following the failure of May’s $3.1 million levy.
Warden said she feels there are patrons who will vote no on any levy as long as there are any reserve funds available.
Although she disagreed with allowing the account balances to go down to a zero — “That is not financially responsible,” — it was trustee Melisa Kaschmitter who finally made the motion to accept the presented 2021-22 budget with the exception of using forest and COVID funds to “plug the gaps.”
Kaschmitter reiterated to remaining audience members that trustees do voice their concerns about funding models to Idaho legislators.
“But I think they are going to pay more attention to you than to us,” she spoke. “You are who they want to hear from.”
Trustee Pam Reidlen expressed concern the decision not to re-run the levy would affect staff and students, and trustee Katie Matthews said she has been trying to listen not to the top third who always vote yes or the bottom third who always vote no, but to the middle third who are unsure.
“They are concerned with transparency and want specifics on what the levy will go toward,” she said. “We need to have a plan for next year and go forward as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.