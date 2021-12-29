GRANGEVILLE — A good idea, but one better left to private enterprise: This was the consensus of the Grangeville City Council, which last week voted to deny a request to place two electric vehicle (EV) quick-charging stations in the city hall parking lot.
The request came from Tim McDonald, director, Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, at the Dec. 6 meeting, who sought the city as sponsor for the project that — as a public entity — would be 100 percent funded by a grant. He noted the central location for Grangeville for EV travelers headed between Boise and Spokane, as a draw for visitors, as well as the income earned from stations.
“Personally, I don’t feel we should compete with private enterprise. Being a city entity, we’re not in business,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “He’s pushing you can make money on these, but the private sector should be making the money. We shouldn’t be competing.”
Councilor Scott Winkler, who was absent for the Dec. 6 presentation, questioned who would own these stations, repair and maintain them, to which Mayor Wes Lester said it would be the city.
“It’s no different than putting a gas pump back there and selling gas,” Winkler said. “I think it’s a good idea, I think it may be needed, but that’s not our business.”
On the practical matters, the council discussed limited parking at city hall at present, but as well looked to where else such stations might go, specifically Heritage Square. Public works director Bob Mager explained Avista, due to recent weather-related incidents, was unable to provide quotes on installation. However, he said the square has insufficient power at present and would require upgrades, as well as conduit to be laid around existing water and sewer lines, and questioned whether the council wants parking underneath the awning. Also, he said insufficient power would be available at other public property locations such as at Lions Park and the adjacent city maintenance shed for such charging stations.
“If by chance, one of those batteries were to go bad on our property, it’s up to $30,000 to dispose of. One battery,” said councilor Amy Farris, who also raised the concern with unattended EVs on the potential for thermal runaway; an overheated battery that could expand and rupture. She said a motel she stayed at in Oregon had such chargers but owners were not allowed to leave vehicles, as the demand was so high that “cars were lined down the street. You couldn’t plug in and go to lunch. You had to charge and go immediately.”
Resident and former city councilor, Shelley Dumas, asked that, due to the potential surge in EVs in coming years, whether the city could collaborate with Ida-Lew and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce on finding a location. In council discussion, it was noted Cloninger’s had expressed interest in this, and that while McDonald said private enterprise could be funded up to 80 percent of the project, he pushed for the city to take this on as it would be 100 percent funded.
As it is, the chamber is in agreement with the city, noted Grant — who also serves as the organization’s president — that it should be taken on by private enterprise.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Lester said, “but it needs to be NomNom’s or one of the fueling stations, or if Cloninger’s is interested in putting it in, have at it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.