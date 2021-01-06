It may be no surprise to Idahoans that North Central Idaho’s economy was growing pre-pandemic.
“It was on a growth trajectory entering 2020, and its growth rate looked likely to accelerate,” after its nonfarm jobs grew 1.1 percent from 46,600 jobs at the beginning of 2019 to 47,100 jobs by the end of the year, explained Kathryn Tacke, labor economist, Idaho Department of Labor, Lewiston.
She added North Central Idaho’s personal income grew 2.4 percent, when adjusted for inflation, from $4.6 billion in 2018, to $4.7 billion in 2019. The region’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to a record low of 2.6 percent in February 2020.
Then, the pandemic hit in the third week of March, “causing economic devastation,” Tacke stated.
By April, the unemployment rate jumped from a historic low to 11.3 percent, its highest level since the early 1980s. Many of those who remained employed were working fewer hours than they did before the COVID-19 crisis, reducing their take-home pay significantly, Tacke explained. In addition, bonuses, tips, and commissions fell steeply. Many self-employed people lost their business income during that period. The University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College sent their students back to their hometowns, causing distress for economies in the surrounding communities.
“As stay-at-home restrictions were eased, the region’s economy began to recover some of its jobs. By November, nonfarm payroll jobs had recovered all but 730, or 2 percent, of the jobs lost,” Tacke expounded. U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs were 6 percent lower in November than in February. North Central Idaho’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent by November, significantly lower than the 6.7 percent in the U.S. Despite the drop in unemployment, about 1,200 more of the region’s residents were jobless in November than before the pandemic.
Tacke said one reason why North Central Idaho’s economy performed better than the national economy is “the remarkable strength of its manufacturing sector.” While U.S. manufacturing jobs in September fell 4 percent between February and November, Idaho manufacturing jobs grew 5 percent. Idaho was the fastest growing state. Only three other states experienced manufacturing growth, while three states lost more than 10 percent of their manufacturing jobs. The region’s manufacturing employment expanded even faster than Idaho’s—growing an estimated 8 percent between February and November, as manufacturers added 370 jobs.
Tacke said another high-performance sector in North Central Idaho was construction, which added more than 100 jobs in 2020, making it 4.5 percent higher this November than a year earlier. U.S. construction employment fell 2.4 percent in the same period.
The sector that lost the most jobs was leisure and hospitality—which includes restaurants, bars, lodging, and recreation including golf courses, casinos, and gyms. Between November 2019 and this November, this region lost 360 leisure and hospitality jobs, or 7.6 percent, as compared to the nation losing 19.8 percent of its leisure and hospitality jobs in the same period.
“Among the businesses that suffered the most were those that host conventions and other meetings, rely more on business travelers, and serve a high proportion of travelers who come here as commercial airplane passengers,” Tacke emphasized. “Moscow, where tourism primarily revolves around events and conferences at the University of Idaho and Washington State University, has been especially hard hit. The coronavirus-caused shutdown of all cruises to Clarkston has hurt many Lewiston businesses that catered to those high-end tourists and the ships’ crews. In 2019, the cruise ships brought 78,166 people to Clarkston.”
She said Lewiston hotels and restaurants also noticed the decrease in business travelers and business lunches; however, many lodging operations, golf courses, and businesses serving hikers, campers, whitewater enthusiasts, anglers, and hunters saw a surge in demand this summer and fall, as Americans escaped to the great outdoors.
“Dworshak Reservoir and Elk City, for examples, hosted record numbers of tourists this summer,” Tacke added.
Health care and social assistance employment fell 3.2 percent—about 180 jobs—between November 2019 and November 2020, while nonprofits, membership organizations, hair and nail care salons, and dry cleaners all reduced employment this year. Together, their employment was down about 90 jobs—5 percent—this November from a year ago.
Kathryn Tacke can be reached via e-mail at Kathryn.Tacke@labor.idaho.gov.
