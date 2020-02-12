Applications are being accepted for project proposals to benefit public lands by the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).
The public can submit proposals starting Feb. 15; the deadline to submit a proposal is April 15. The RAC will meet later this year to consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to national forest system lands in Clearwater, Idaho, and Latah counties.
Funding and administration for Resource Advisory Committees is provided under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act (Title II).
Project applications and instructions on how to submit a proposal are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.
A variety of projects may be considered by the RAC, including those focused on on–the–ground work related to forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources. Proposals to maintain roads, trails and other infrastructure, or to control noxious weeds, may also be good candidates for submission to the RAC.
Potential project sponsors should contact local Forest Service offices to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding, if approved by the RAC.
Questions can be directed to Lisa Canaday, Forest Service RAC assistant, at (208) 983-7004 or lisa.canaday@usda.gov.
