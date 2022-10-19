KAMIAH — The North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is scheduled to meet Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 9-10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PST) both days to elect a chairperson, view presentations from project proponents, and vote to recommend projects for Title II funding. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor’s Office at 1008 Highway 64 in Kamiah. A virtual participation option will also be available.
22 project proposals were submitted to the North Central Idaho RAC by this year’s due date of July 31. The RAC has approximately $800,000 of Title II funds to allocate toward projects.
The RAC is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act and operates in compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The purpose of the RAC is to improve collaborative relationships and to provide advice and recommendations to the Forest Service concerning projects and funding consistent with Title II of the Act.
Projects funded by the North Central Idaho RAC must be located on National Forest System Lands in Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties, or on nearby lands if the project will benefit resources on the national forests. Projects can be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements, or by open bid contracting with individuals and corporations. The RAC works closely with the Forest Service to recommend projects that will benefit forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources; maintain roads, trails, and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds.
For information, including details on joining the meeting virtually, contact Lisa Canaday, Forest Service Resource Advisory Committee Assistant, at 208-983-8917 or lisa.canaday@usda.gov.
