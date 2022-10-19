KAMIAH — The North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is scheduled to meet Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 9-10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PST) both days to elect a chairperson, view presentations from project proponents, and vote to recommend projects for Title II funding. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor’s Office at 1008 Highway 64 in Kamiah. A virtual participation option will also be available.

22 project proposals were submitted to the North Central Idaho RAC by this year’s due date of July 31. The RAC has approximately $800,000 of Title II funds to allocate toward projects.

