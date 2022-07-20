Idaho County law enforcement continues to monitor the South Fork, as of press time, for missing man Jessie Stansberry, 20, of North Fork, Idaho, who is presumed drowned following an accident last week.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call last Tuesday, July 12, about a possible drowning near the Polly Bemis Ranch along the Salmon River. The reporting party advised a male had been in the water for more than 30 minutes, and no one could locate him.
Deputies responded and searched the riverbanks with the Salmon River Dive Team. Life Flight also flew along the river searching. Additionally, numerous other community members assisted in the search.
Stansberry was last seen wearing beige-colored shorts.
In an ICSO statement: “We wish to express our deepest sympathy to Jessie’s family during this tragic time.”
