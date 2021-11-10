Public comment deadline is Nov. 22 on the draft environmental assessment for the Teepee Springs Vegetation Management Project, proposed near Riggins.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposing to fund Idaho County for the project through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The alternatives that are evaluated in the Draft EA are (1) no action and (2) treat approximately 640 acres of county and private property to control invasive plants and riparian corridor restoration.
The Draft EA is available to the public for review either on FEMA’s website: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/practitioners/environmental-historic/region/10 or Idaho County’s website https://www.idahocounty.org/
A hard copy of this EA is available for review at the Riggins City Hall/Salmon Public Library at 126 N. Main Street, Riggins, Idaho 83549 and at the Idaho County Recorder’s Office in Grangeville (320 W. Main Street Room 5, Grangeville, ID 83530).
If no significant issues are identified during the comment period on the Draft EA, FEMA will finalize the Draft EA, issue a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), and fund the project. The FONSI will be posted to FEMA’s website. Unless substantive comments on the Draft EA are received, FEMA will not publish another public notice for this project.
Submit written comments to: Science Kilner, Regional Environmental Officer, FEMA Region X, 130 228th Street SW, Bothell, WA 98021; or via e-mail to FEMA-R10-EHP-Comments@fema.dhs.gov. Include “Teepee Springs” in the submittal subject line.
