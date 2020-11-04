Idaho County Sheriff (four-year term)
Doug Ulmer (R), Kooskia — 8,024
Casey Zechmann, Jr., (I), Grangeville — 1,335
Idaho County Commission, Dist. 2 (two-year term)
Joe Cladouhos (I), Grangeville — 1,628
Ted Lindsley (R), Grangeville — 7,500
Voter turnout (28 of 28 precincts reporting)
71.78 percent: 8,075 ballots cast out of a total 11,249 registered voters
Unofficial results as of press time Tuesday, Nov. 3. Official results will be available following canvassing by the Idaho County Commission at their Nov. 10 meeting.
