The Nov. 8 general election is next Tuesday, and Idaho County voters will be deciding on state and U.S. positions, as well as two ballot questions.
Two court positions will be decided.
For District 2 Court Judge, running are John H. Bradbury and Michelle M. Evans, both of Lewiston. Voters will also be deciding whether to retain Magistrate Judge Jeff Payne for the Idaho Court Second Judicial District.
Voters will be deciding two questions on the ballot.
• SJR102 is a constitutional amendment that if it passes, the Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session within 15 days of a written request by 60% of the members of the Idaho House of Representatives and 60% of the members of the Idaho Senate. Currently, the Idaho Constitution states only the governor has the power to call the Idaho Legislature back in session.
• On an advisory question, voters are asked to approve or disapprove of the State of Idaho using the record budget surplus to refund $500 million back “to hardworking Idaho taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and put more money in our classrooms by increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million.”
Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be the races for U.S. senator and representative, and state races for governor, lt. governor, secretary of state, state controller, state treasurer, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction.
Boundaries for District 7 were redrawn last fall, now comprising Idaho and Adams counties and the southwest portion of Nez Perce County (which includes the Lewiston Orchards area).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.