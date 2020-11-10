BOISE —The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho has a Dec. 4, application deadline for Fiscal Year 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) projects.
EQIP helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis; however, only the applications received by Dec. 4, will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
“We value Idaho’s farmers, ranchers and private timber producers and one way we can help them is through EQIP,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS state conservationist for Idaho. “But, it is not the only way we can help. We offer technical assistance and conservation planning as well as financial aid. So, if you haven’t been in to see us before or have worked with us in the past, I encourage you to talk with us and learn more about what we have to offer.”
For details, contact your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at http://www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
