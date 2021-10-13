BOISE — The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho has a Nov. 5 application deadline for fiscal year 2022 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) projects.
“One way we can assist Idaho’s farmers, ranchers and private timber producers is through EQIP,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS State Conservationist for Idaho. “But, it is not the only way we can help. We offer technical assistance and conservation planning as well as financial aid. So, I urge you to get in touch with your local NRCS field office and learn more about what we have to offer.”
Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, however, only the applications received by November 5 will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
EQIP helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
“We encourage any producers who experienced losses due to this season’s wildfires to contact their local offices and talk with our staff about how EQIP could help them,” said Lori Kassib, the Assistant State Conservationist for Programs for NRCS Idaho. “Early start waivers may also be available to those whose situations require that they start implementing conservation practices soon in order to avert more damage to their operation.”
For information on these programs as well as eligibility requirements, contact your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at http://www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
