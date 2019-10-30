KAMIAH -- Public input into natural resource management is the focus of a series of locally led work group meetings set throughout Idaho in the coming weeks, one of which will be in Kamiah.
Meetings are part of the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) planning process, providing an opportunity for local farmers, ranchers, timber producers, industry representatives and land managers to be part of a collaborative effort to improve natural resources within each county and the community.
Within the region, the Kamiah workgroup meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 1-4 p.m., at the Kamiah Fire Department Hall, 515 Main Street.
Workgroup participants help the NRCS in four ways:
Review performance of the past year’s projects.
Help shape plans and priorities for future projects.
Connect with partners and new audiences to seek opportunities to leverage partnership resources.
Learn about other NRCS and partner programs, which may prove beneficial to you or those you know.
“I invite everyone connected in any way to agriculture to attend and participate,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS State Conservationist for Idaho, “I have a vision of our producers, our partners, Farm Bureau, commodity groups, equipment manufacturers, ag educators, food processors, private forest land groups and tribes attending these meetings and providing their unique viewpoints on how we can best assist Idaho agriculture.”
For information on the workgroup meetings, visit the NRCS site.
