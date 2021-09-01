Local land managers are invited to participate in a Sept. 23 online work group meeting, hosted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (Team 4 - Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater counties).
The collaborative will review performance of past projects, help shape plans and priorities for future projects, and learn about NRCS programs. This will also help managers connect with partners and new audiences to seek opportunities to leverage partnership funds.
The meeting will be held on Zoom, 1-5 p.m.
For a link to this meeting and information, contact conservation team leader, Jared Everson, at 208-494-3024 or Jared.everson@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.