Local land managers are invited to participate in a Sept. 23 online work group meeting, hosted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (Team 4 - Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater counties).

The collaborative will review performance of past projects, help shape plans and priorities for future projects, and learn about NRCS programs. This will also help managers connect with partners and new audiences to seek opportunities to leverage partnership funds.

The meeting will be held on Zoom, 1-5 p.m.

For a link to this meeting and information, contact conservation team leader, Jared Everson, at 208-494-3024 or Jared.everson@usda.gov.

