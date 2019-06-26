While southern Idaho observed normal precipitation last month, the panhandle – including regionally the Clearwater Basin – was below average, according to the June Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Monthly precipitation for May in the basin ranged from 68 to 82 percent of normal.
NRCS reports that despite a drier than normal May in the upper reaches of the Clearwater Basin, water year-to-date precipitation remains near normal. According to the report, as of June 1 water year-to-date precipitation ranged between 91 to 105 percent of normal.
The region’s SNOTEL sites have mostly melted out, except those at the highest elevations where 50 percent or less of the season’s snow remains.
As of June 1, watershed snowpack analysis for the Clearwater Basin was 77 percent of median, in comparison with 115 percent for this same time in 2018. Within the basin, the North Fork Clearwater River was at 79 percent (116 percent in 2018), Lochsa River at 121 percent (149 percent in 2018) and Selway River at 51 percent (102 percent in 2018).
The Lochsa and Selway likely saw their seasonal peaks the third week of May, according to the report, though rivers were on the rise the first week of June, with warmer temperatures melting the remaining mountain snowpack.
For Idaho overall, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s three-month outlook favors a warmer and wetter than average summer.
