GRANGEVILLE — The start of the new year will also see a new Idaho County assessor.
Kim Nuxoll was appointed by the Idaho County Commission at its Dec. 1 meeting to fill the position being vacated by current assessor, James Zehner. Nuxoll, currently chief deputy for the office, will work in transition with Zehner through his final day, Dec. 31, at which point she will assume the position.
Nuxoll has 26 years of experience working in the assessor’s office, starting in sales and data entry for assessors, filling in for motor vehicles as needed, and in 1995 she became a certified appraiser.
“Through the years working for Jim Beckman [assessor prior to Zehner], I was always wanting more and more to do,” Nuxoll said, “and Jim would give me more and more to do. So I kept taking on more and more, and learning more and more. So when James asked me to be his chief deputy [in 2007] I said, ‘Great, OK!’ So this is just the next step. I never really intended it, but I’m very happy to take it on.”
On her replacement for chief deputy, she said this decision is still in the process with no official selection as of yet.
As assessor, Nuxoll will oversee 16 personnel, most of whom are involved in property assessment, parcel mapping, and motor vehicle department for auto licensing and registrations.
Nuxoll grew up in Craigmont and moved to Grangeville more than 38 years ago. She is married to Roger, who is a Realtor and part owner of Highland Realty in Grangeville. The couple has seven children altogether, 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
“It’s just a different face up here,” Nuxoll said, but what will remain the same is the process established by her predecessors, Zehner and Beckman.
“Things always ran pretty smoothly around here,” she said, “and it’s continuing their philosophy on all that. There’s a lot of work that needs to get done, and we need to do that in a timely manner, and in a way the state requires us to do it.”
One change Nuxoll plans to bring is more cross-training of personnel.
“We have several people who could be retiring at any time,” she said, “and I want to make sure that somebody else is capable of doing that job and not put us in a bind with someone not knowing how to do it.”
Zehner (R) announced his early retirement from the assessor position in October, having served since first elected in 2006, and with two years left remaining on his four-year term. Considering his replacement was recommended to the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, which sent Nuxoll’s name to the commission for determination where it passed unanimously.
Nuxoll assures the transition will be seamless, with no upheavals, apart from one.
“Don’t look for a big change, other than rearranging the furniture in his office. It’s not worker-friendly to me,” she laughed.
