COTTONWOOD — The River Management Society has selected a longtime recreation manager at the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office as the 2022 recipient of the River Manager of the Year Award. Joe O’Neill, an outdoor recreation planner who oversees recreation activities along the 112-mile stretch of the Lower Salmon River, was recognized during an award ceremony in Cottonwood on July 25.
The award is presented annually and recognizes key attributes including leadership in promoting and protecting natural resources, establishing partnerships to protect river corridors, working cooperatively with other agencies, user groups and the public, and a strong dedication toward advancing river management into the future.
O’Neill has served in the Cottonwood Field Office for more than 15 years with a primary focus on management of the 112-mile stretch of the Lower Salmon River from Vinegar Creek to its confluence with the Snake River. In this role, he manages more than 60 commercial and nonprofit permits that authorize use of this stretch of river, as well as the multiple recreation sites enjoyed by 100,000-plus visitors each year.
Showcasing his passion and desire to provide a quality recreation experience for recreationists on the Lower Salmon River into the future, O’Neill has played a key role in improving public access to the river. He recently led a multiyear project working to enhance and improve seven popular boat launch sites. Through his dedication, he was instrumental in securing funding and developing partnerships to complete the enhancements that are now considered “world class facilities” for the public’s benefit.
“Being selected as River Manager of the Year exemplifies Joe’s dedication to the BLM and the Lower Salmon River,” said Cottonwood field manager Richard White. “His role in creating a world-class recreation area which is enjoyed by many thousands of people every year cannot be overstated. He is extremely well-deserving of this honor.”
