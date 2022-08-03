COTTONWOOD — The River Management Society has selected a longtime recreation manager at the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office as the 2022 recipient of the River Manager of the Year Award. Joe O’Neill, an outdoor recreation planner who oversees recreation activities along the 112-mile stretch of the Lower Salmon River, was recognized during an award ceremony in Cottonwood on July 25.

The award is presented annually and recognizes key attributes including leadership in promoting and protecting natural resources, establishing partnerships to protect river corridors, working cooperatively with other agencies, user groups and the public, and a strong dedication toward advancing river management into the future.

