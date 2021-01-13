New and returning faces took the oath of office on Monday morning, Jan. 11, at the swearing in ceremony for Idaho County elected officials, held at the courthouse in Grangeville. Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman administered the oath to commissioner Skip Brandt and county prosecutor Kirk MacGregor (re-elected in the 2020 elections), and newly elected commissioner Ted Lindsley and sheriff Doug Ulmer. Two unique aspects of the ceremony included it being held outdoors to accommodate the anticipated public interest: More than 65 people attended to witness both the continuation and transition of county offices.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.