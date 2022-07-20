With a draft decision notice (DN) and finding of no significant impact (FONSI) for the Rapid River Travel Management Project, this marks the beginning of the administrative review (objection) period for the project.
Legal notice on the project was published June 23, and objections will be accepted for 45 days.
The project area is located approximately 15 miles northwest of New Meadows in Adams County. The selected alternative will designate 25.7 miles of existing National Forest System trail as open to foot and horse traffic only, including sections of trail within the Rapid River Wild River corridor to comply with Wild River regulations. Mechanized and motorized use will not be allowed on the trails designated as open to foot and horse traffic only, except for certain management activity exceptions as allowed under the regulations, such as chain saw use by Forest Service employees to clear trails.
The trails affected by the decision include portions of Rapid River Trail 177, North Star Trail 183, Indian Spring Trail 184, Echols Ridge Trail 187, Black Lake Creek Trail 188, and Cub Creek Trail 362.
The decision is essentially an administrative change, as the decision does not include any activities other than the designation of trail use on existing trails. The sections of trail included in this decision have been managed as nonmotorized use since 2010 because of a settlement agreement that prohibited motorized use of the trails until further review could be completed.
Project documents are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=36507. Questions regarding the project can be directed to Dana Harris at 208-514-5809 or dana.harris@usda.gov.
