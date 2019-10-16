The Idaho Public Health Department is offering free instructor training on Oct. 23 to lead area Fit and Fall Proof programs.
The Fit and Fall Proof program helps senior citizens prevent injuries and the subsequent loss of independence. Class participants learn simple exercises to increase strength, balance and endurance, which can help prevent accidental falls.
Program volunteers serve as little as one hour a week, have options for locations and times, and an exercise background is not necessary.
Fit and Fall Proof programs are held regionally, open to older adults who want to improve their health and reduce the risk of falls. Programs are held the following locations:
- Cottonwood: Cottonwood Community Hall, Mon., Thur., 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Grangeville: Grangeville Christian Church, Mon., Fri., 10:15-11:15 a.m.
- Kamiah: Kamiah Senior Citizen Center, Mon., Wed., 10-11 a.m.
- Nezperce: Nezperce Senior Center, Mon., Thur., 7:30-8:15 a.m.
- White Bird: Pleasant View Baptist Church, Mon., Wed., 2-3 p.m.
- Riggins: Salmon River Community Church, Tue., Thur., 10-11 a.m.
Visit idahopublichealth.com to find out more about the program, or contact coordinator Kate Wilson, 208-799-0379.
